Environment Canada reports highest number of tornadoes in Sask. since 2012

Saskatchewan saw 25 tornadoes in 2022, the highest number in the province since 2012, according to Environment Canada (EC).

The province’s first tornado was confirmed near Caron and Keeler, Sask. on May 17. The tornado was a landspout that was generated by a strong thunderstorm interacting with a boundary.

There were 11 tornadoes confirmed throughout the province in June. Another 11 were confirmed in July along with two in August.

That’s a wrap!

As of October 4, in collaboration with @westernuNTP, ECCC’s 2022 official Saskatchewan tornado count is: 25



*Numbers could still fluctuate as more info becomes available.



Fact: This is the highest number of tornadoes in SK since 2012 🌪️!#skstorm pic.twitter.com/OY7XEVFmtg — ECCC Weather Saskatchewan (@ECCCWeatherSK) October 4, 2022

Environment Canada uses the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale to rate tornadoes, with EF-0 being the lowest rating with wind speeds around 90 km/hr to 130 km/hr. EF-1 tornadoes reach wind speeds of 135 km/hr to 175 km/hr, and EF-2 tornadoes reach wind speeds of 180 km/hr to 220 km/hr.

Of the 25 tornadoes in Saskatchewan in 2022, 17 were rated as EF-0-D, four were rated as EF-1, and four were rated as EF-2.

On June 29, there were five tornadoes reported in the province. Foam Lake, Manitou Beach, Cymric, Southey, and Arbury, Sask. all experienced wild weather, with Manitou Beach reporting an EF-2 rating.

In 2012, the province reported 33 tornadoes.

According to the tweet, numbers could still fluctuate as more information becomes available.