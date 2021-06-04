Advertisement
Environment Canada reports record-setting heat in Sask.
Published Friday, June 4, 2021 12:19PM CST
REGINA -- June is off to a record-breaking start in Saskatchewan.
According to Environment Canada, 22 communities across the province set or tied daily temperature records on Thursday as a heatwave continues to sweep through the prairies.
The Rosetown area saw some of the highest temperatures, hitting 36.6 C on Thursday and breaking its previous record of 36 C.
Spritwood broke the longest-standing record. The area recorded a high of 33.3 C, breaking its record of 32.2 C set in 1961.
Hot weather records were also broken in the following communities:
- Assiniboia (35.9 C)
- Broadview (33.8 C)
- Coronach (34.2 C)
- Cypress Hills (30.6)
- Elbow (34.9 C)
- Estevan (35.1 C)
- Indian Head (35.4 C)
- Last Mountain (34.2 C)
- Lucky Lake (36.3 C)
- Maple Creek (34.4 C)
- North Battleford (35.2 C)
- Rockglen (33.1 C)
- Scott (34.9 C)
- Swift Current (35.1 C)
- Waskesiu Lake (32.1 C)
- Watrous (35.2 C)
- Wynyard (33 C)
- Yorkton (33.5 C)
As of Friday morning, Environment Canada had a heat warning in place for southern and central areas of the province.
