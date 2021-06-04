REGINA -- June is off to a record-breaking start in Saskatchewan.

According to Environment Canada, 22 communities across the province set or tied daily temperature records on Thursday as a heatwave continues to sweep through the prairies.

The Rosetown area saw some of the highest temperatures, hitting 36.6 C on Thursday and breaking its previous record of 36 C.

Spritwood broke the longest-standing record. The area recorded a high of 33.3 C, breaking its record of 32.2 C set in 1961.

Hot weather records were also broken in the following communities:

Assiniboia (35.9 C)

Broadview (33.8 C)

Coronach (34.2 C)

Cypress Hills (30.6)

Elbow (34.9 C)

Estevan (35.1 C)

Indian Head (35.4 C)

Last Mountain (34.2 C)

Lucky Lake (36.3 C)

Maple Creek (34.4 C)

North Battleford (35.2 C)

Rockglen (33.1 C)

Scott (34.9 C)

Swift Current (35.1 C)

Waskesiu Lake (32.1 C)

Watrous (35.2 C)

Wynyard (33 C)

Yorkton (33.5 C)

As of Friday morning, Environment Canada had a heat warning in place for southern and central areas of the province.