REGINA --

A Regina man is charged with threatening an employee at a Regina business on Christmas Day.

At around 4 a.m. police were dispatched to a business in the 1000 block of Pasqua St. for a report of a robbery.

Police were told that a suspect entered the business and threatened a staff member with a knife. The suspect left the location in a taxi.

Police were able to locate the taxi in the 900 block of Albert St. The suspect was arrested.

John Watkin, 25, is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of methamphetamine.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.