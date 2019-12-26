Establishment employee threatened with knife on Christmas morning
Published Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:26AM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA --
A Regina man is charged with threatening an employee at a Regina business on Christmas Day.
At around 4 a.m. police were dispatched to a business in the 1000 block of Pasqua St. for a report of a robbery.
Police were told that a suspect entered the business and threatened a staff member with a knife. The suspect left the location in a taxi.
Police were able to locate the taxi in the 900 block of Albert St. The suspect was arrested.
John Watkin, 25, is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of methamphetamine.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.