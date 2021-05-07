REGINA -- Esterhazy RCMP are investigating after an ATV rollover left one man dead and a woman injured.

According to a press release sent Friday, RCMP were called to assist EMS with a single ATV side-by-side rollover in a field south of Highway 22 on May 1.

RCMP said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 23-year-old woman was transported to hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the RCMP’s statement.