Esterhazy RCMP investigating fatal ATV rollover
Published Friday, May 7, 2021 3:45PM CST Last Updated Friday, May 7, 2021 4:04PM CST
REGINA -- Esterhazy RCMP are investigating after an ATV rollover left one man dead and a woman injured.
According to a press release sent Friday, RCMP were called to assist EMS with a single ATV side-by-side rollover in a field south of Highway 22 on May 1.
RCMP said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 23-year-old woman was transported to hospital.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the RCMP’s statement.