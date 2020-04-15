ESTEVAN -- The Estevan Bruins have relieved head coach and general manager Chris Lewgood of his duties, the team announced in a press release Wednesday.

Lewgood held the head coach and general manager role since 2013. He is one of the longest tenured head coaches in team history.

The Bruins made the playoffs in each of Lewgood’s seven years behind the bench, which included a trip to the Canalta Cup finals in 2017/18.

“The board made this very difficult decision after determining that the future success of the team, both on and off the ice, would be best served with new leadership at the general manager/head coach position,” the Bruins said in a release.

The selection process for a new general manager and head coach will begin immediately.