

CTV Regina





Police have charged an Estevan man, 23, in relation to using counterfeit American currency that made its way throughout the southeast Saskatchewan city last week.

On Friday, the Estevan Police Service issued an alert about what was described as an “alarming” amount of fake United States $20 and $100 bills circulating around businesses in the city.

Many Estevan businesses accept American money due to the city’s proximity to the U.S. border.

The counterfeit notes were colourized but had no reflective elements.

Police charged the 23 year old on Sunday with three counts of uttering counterfeit money, a section of the Crime Code that covers trying to use counterfeit as if it were genuine or taking counterfeit money out of Canada.

He made his first court appearance on the charges on Monday.