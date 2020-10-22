REGINA -- An Estevan man has been charged with multiple child pornography offences following two months of investigation.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit said the investigation began after numerous complaints about the accused’s internet activities, including the sharing of child pornography on social media.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in Estevan where the alleged offences were occurring, on Oct. 21. Police said child pornography was found, along with a mobile phone and computer that were seized for further investigation.

Kyle Mansil Fiddler, 30, is charged with the possession of child pornography, the transmission of child pornography and failing to comply with an order of probation.

Fiddler appeared in Saskatchewan Provincial Court in Estevan on Oct. 22, where he was remanded. He will reappear in Weyburn Provincial Court on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.