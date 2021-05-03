Advertisement
Estevan RCMP stop pair of vehicles travelling 214, 190 km/h
Published Monday, May 3, 2021 10:33AM CST
File.
Share:
REGINA -- An Estevan RCMP officer pulled over two vehicles travelling over the speed limit on a two-lane, divided highway.
The drivers were clocked at 214 and 190 kilometres per hour. They were both travelling eastbound, side-by-side on Highway #18 near Bienfait.
A 34-year-old man from Estevan and a 30-year-old man from Bienfait were both charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. They will appear in court on June 14.