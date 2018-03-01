A WHL champion, a member of Canada’s U18 summer team, Ethan Bear has proved his worth at the junior hockey level.

On Thursday, Bear got to show he belongs in the NHL, making his debut with the Edmonton Oilers.

The 20 year-old defenceman from the Ochapowace First Nation in Saskatchewan is a fifth round draft pick taken 124 overall in the 2015 draft.

Last Tuesday, Bear was called up by the Oilers and he was part of the warm up in the game against San Jose but did not get to play.

Now it’s official. Announced earlier today on the Oiler’s Facebook page, Bear will wear the Oilers jersey and play against the Nashville Predators tonight in Edmonton.

“When your child has a dream like that and you can see it become a reality… it’s really all we hope for,” said Geraldine Bear, Ethan Bear’s mother who was driving to the game from Ochapowace.

Geraldine says she will have many emotions seeing her son on center ice.

“It’s overwhelming really. I’m excited and nervous. We just hope that he has a good game and he’s able to focus on his game and not worry about us in the stands but play for himself,” added Geraldine.

Geraldine says everyone from Ochapowace First Nation will be watching the game to cheer on Ethan.