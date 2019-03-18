

Shawn Slaght, CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Rush will be searching for a goaltender after starter Evan Kirk went down with an injury Saturday night against the Buffalo Bandits.

Adam Shute came in relief for Kirk early in the third quarter as the Rush lost to the Bandits in overtime 12-11 at SaskTel Centre.

“It's always tough. Usually when a goalie typically gets in is when the starter is struggling and you can slowly see it happening and you can have a couple minutes to prepare yourself,” Shute said following the game.

At the 2:58 mark of the third, Kirk made a routine save. Rush head coach and general manager Derek Keenan said he took a step after making the save and heard a pop. He added that it is a lower body injury and he will undergo an MRI.

Keenan’s biggest struggle is the fact the Rush does not have a goaltender on the practice roster. The National Lacrosse League’s trade deadline has passed, meaning he will only be able to sign a free agent goaltender.

“We have a lot of confidence in Shute. He can do the job. He got us a win in Vancouver when we were struggling and ended the losing streak for us and we are pretty confident if he has to carry the ball for us.”

Buffalo opened the scoring with goals from Dhane Smith and Steve Priolo in the first 3:37 for the game.

The Rush would reply with Jeff Shattler and Ryan Keenan finding the back of the net to tie it up 2-2.

Goals from Smith and Shawn Evans for Buffalo and Ben McIntosh for Saskatchewan rounded out the first quarter scoring.

The second quarter was a defensive battle with only three goals between the two teams. Mike Messenger ran the floor to score a Rush transition goal 34 seconds into the second. Buffalo’s Corey Small would reply with a goal on a delayed penalty. Mark Matthews would score on the power play to make it 5-5 at half time.

With Shute coming off the bench cold, the Rush struggled in the third quarter by giving up a four-goal run. Scoring for Buffalo was Chris Cloutier, Jordan Durston, Thomas Hoggarth and Corey Small.

“We got a little stagnant offensively in the third quarter because we didn't have any possessions because of penalties,” Keenan said. “I don't know. We went the whole second half without a power play and it disturbs me a little bit because of how we play the game.”

McIntosh scored late in the quarter as the Bandits took a 9-6 lead heading into the final frame.

The reigning NLL Most Valuable Player Mark Matthews then took over the game by scoring a hat trick in the fourth quarter.

Matthews scored 16 seconds into the fourth followed by another transition goal from Messenger.

Ian MacKay scored for the Bandits at 5:24 to put Buffalo up by two.

Matthews scored twice and Shattler would score the go-ahead goal to make it 11-10 for the Rush.

A late goal by Evans would tie up the game and send it into extra time.

In overtime, a Buffalo shot on goal took an awkward bounce off the boards and hit the backside of the net. The Bandits’ Chase Fraser was able to dig up the loose ball and dove from the behind the net to beat Shute.

The Rush now head into an important stretch of games against West Division teams.

“We need to start stringing some wins together in our conference for sure, get a good spot in the west and hopefully some pieces fall together in the east to give us a good spot in the playoffs,” Matthews said.

The Rush are back in action on Friday night when they head to San Diego to face the Seals. Saskatchewan is back at the SaskTel Centre on Saturday, March 30, against the Vancouver Warriors. Ball drop is 7:30 p.m.