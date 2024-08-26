REGINA
Regina

    • Evening fire at Regina home under investigation

    Crews responded to a fire at a house in Regina on Sunday night. (Photo source: Regina Fire X page) Crews responded to a fire at a house in Regina on Sunday night. (Photo source: Regina Fire X page)
    Regina fire crews are investigating a blaze that took place at a house on Sunday night.

    According to a post from Regina Fire on X, crews were called to the 1000 block of Robinson Street around 8:25 p.m.

    Crews were able to get the fire under control shortly after arriving.

    No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

