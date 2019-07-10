The federal government will be banning single-use plastic items like bags, straws and cutlery come 2021, but some businesses in Regina are already ahead of the curve when it comes to cutting down on these products.

Mortise and Tenon is a local store in Regina that tries to reduce its use of plastics.

"I think we’re at the point where we don’t really have an option,” said Dani Hackel, co-owner of Mortise and Tenon. “We need to look at ways to make our planet last as long as we can and getting rid of those single things that end up in our land fill or in the ocean is a great way to start looking down the road."

They encourage people to be environmentally conscious with reusable plastics like sandwich bags, a bring your own container station for detergents and soaps and even feminine products.

"Every little bit counts,” said Hackel. “You don’t have to do it perfectly but we all need to start doing it imperfectly. Starting on those things are super small and easy to switch over to like using a reusable straw, or reusable produce bags, so start small. Every little bit makes a huge difference."

Local Market YQR provides customers with an environmentally friendly shopping experience by selling entirely local products, using paper bags and compostable materials. Co-owner Tim Shultz said he supports the ban on single-use plastics but worries the timeline may be too quick to find good alternatives to packaging produce and meats.

“I’m a little worried about the timeline that’s been given that it may not be enough time for us to find feasible and economic solutions,” said Shultz. "When we start having to spend more for the packaging side of it the price is going to go up for the consumer or else the margin is going to slim for the producer."

CTV News reached out to large grocery chains about how they plan to stop using single-use plastics. Loblaws and 7-11 didn't respond our request. Federated Co-op Limited said they're spokesperson wasn't available on Wednesday.

Unilever responded with a statement.

“Unilever takes the issue of plastic waste very seriously and are committed to ensuring that all of our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.”