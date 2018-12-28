

Students at the University of Regina are in shock after fellow student Promise “Max” Chukwudum was found dead in Regina last week.

Chukwudum had been missing since Nov. 17. Police found his body in north Regina on Dec. 21, and confirmed that he was found dead on Thursday night.

The announcement was met with shock and sadness on social media.

Chukwudum was an international student from Nigeria at the U of R and played on the rugby team.

“I think everybody is shocked,” said Students Union vice president of student affairs Jermain McKenzie. “I think they can’t believe something like this could happen to one of our members. It’s so hard to put together, especially when the reports we have gotten from police. It leaves so many questions unanswered. So, we are having a very difficult time.”

Many U of R students were involved with groups searching for Chukwudum since his disappearance.

McKenzie says the university has been in talks with Chukwudum’s family to arrange returning his body to Nigeria.

“We’re committed to helping in any way, shape or form that we can to ensure this process is as manageable as possible for the family,” he said.

The university has counselling available.

Police were unable to provide an update into the investigation on Friday, but said Thursday they don’t believe his death was suspicious.

Chukwudum’s family thanked the public for its help in finding the missing man’s body, and is asking for privacy.