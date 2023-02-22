'Everybody is still in shock': Indigenous community safety top of mind 6 months following JSCN attacks

First Nations across Saskatchewan are reflecting on community safety, six months after the tragedy at James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) and Weldon, Sask.

JSCN Chief Wally Burns received 240 letters from local students in the community following the attacks on Sept. 4. 2022.

In those letters, the students outlined ideas on how to improve the community, and lead a healthier path out of the attacks that left 11 dead and 18 injured.

“Those are leaders. Those are [the] leaders of tomorrow, and this is how we, as leaders of today, want to emphasize their dream – and it has to start now,” Burns said Wednesday, following the second day of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations’ (FSIN) Legislative Assembly’s Winter Session.

From Burns’ perspective, the investments currently being made, need to be created with the hope of that brighter future.

Since the attacks, JSCN has focused its efforts on healing from the trauma and creating its own police force.

Another goal for JSCN surrounds the justice system.

Burns said one day, the community hopes to have sentencing circles, which would be Indigenous-led, for offenders on-reserve.

The ambitious goals won’t be completed overnight, however.

Now, six months removed from the Sept. 4 attacks, Burns said his community is still dealing with the effects.

“As far as I know, everybody is still in shock,” he said.

“We shouldn’t be in this predicament, ever.”

Burns noted that if Myles Sanderson, the accused in the attacks, hadn’t been released as a violent offender, things would have been different looking back in September.

With the past still in mind, the journey forward is well underway.

“We have to make sure our kids are aware of the situation. Making sure the drugs in the community are left out,” Burns said.

“We have to focus on treatment centres, helping out the families.”

The after effects of the attack fell on many Indigenous communities across the province.

FSIN Fourth Vice Chief Heather Bear knows there are issues within the communities, and things need to change.

“We need to deal with some of these ongoing issues,” Bear told CTV News on Wednesday.

“[Another] one of the biggest grievances we have is slow response times within our First Nations communities.”

The attacks led to a series of Emergency Alerts from the province, leaving many on edge across the province.

Indigenous communities are seeking solutions from an Indigenous-led mindset, including Kahkewistahaw First Nation.

Recently on its app, the community launched a notification system to ensure the safety of everyone on-reserve.

The new function will be focused on ensuring communication is top of mind, according to Chief Evan Taypotat.

“Our prayers go out to James Smith Cree Nation, but at the same time, the positives have to be, ‘Okay, we have seen we could be better in communication,’” Taypotat said.

“We pride ourselves on being pretty good at communication … for us, it’s about reaching everybody and anybody.”

Looking to the future, these Indigenous leaders are all focused on keeping their communities safe.

One day, Bear hopes to see peace and harmony between all parties at the table, but the vision has always been equality.

“You want to have a happy community, a sober community. We want to live in a space where health care is there when you need it. If addictions is an issue, there’s a bed there if they need it,” Bear said.

“Not the waiting times … a lot of things need to be reconciled to put them on a level playing field. I think cleaning up the justice system would be a major step to reconciliation, reconciling the lives of our people.”

For Burns, looking back at the letters he received from those students in a few years, the hope is that the future will be built for those youth — the leaders of tomorrow.