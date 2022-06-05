'Everything is backlogged': Air travelers call for lessening of pandemic protocols to cut down on delays

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Queen Elizabeth 'humbled' by Platinum Jubilee response

Queen Elizabeth said on Sunday she had been 'humbled and deeply touched' by the number of people coming out to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the conclusion of four days of festivities to mark her 70 years on the British throne.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener