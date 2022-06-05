'Everything is backlogged': Air travelers call for lessening of pandemic protocols to cut down on delays

Many passengers are currently experiencing delays across their aerial commute due to protocols and restrictions put in place to cut down on the transmission of COVID-19.

Amanda Harrison’s European vacation went smoothly until she arrived back home in Canada.

“You can’t even de-board a plane until the airport’s cleared out,” said Harrison.

“Everything is backlogged.”

International arrival delays at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport are having an impact as passengers continue to go through vaccine checks and random testing.

The travel industry is starting to push back.

Last week the CEO of WestJet, Alexis von Hoensbroech, tweeted:

“Vaccine mandates for air travellers and employees need to be dropped as vaccines are not preventing the spreading of the virus since Omicron. There is no more logic to maintain it. This will also relax some of the operational challenges at the airports.”

In the House of Commons, Member of Parliament Pierre Polievre recently tabled a bill calling for all restrictions to be dropped.

“No one should lose their job or lose the freedom to travel because of a personal medical decision,” Polievre said in reference to the proposed bill.

In Regina, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said decisions should be based on medical advice.

“So what I would say to the federal government, to Prime Minister Trudeau is make sure that we are following the evidence,” he said during his remarks.

The prime minister believes his government is following the science.

“We’re reflecting on what the best way to do to make sure that we can get back to the things we love as quickly as possible,” Trudeau said.

Back in Regina, some travelers believe many travel restrictions have run their course.

“I think it’s just time to end it and get back to normal,” said air traveler, Morgan MacFarlane.

“I don’t think they should overdo it,” said fellow traveler Gary Watier.

Harrison’s view lined up with what many were already saying.

“As far as like the vaccine passport and the masking, you know I’m still in agreement with that,” she said. “But some of the other restrictions I think cam go out the window at this point.”

The federal government reviews its COVID travel restrictions monthly. Any further revisions won’t come until the beginning of July, well into this year’s summer travel season.