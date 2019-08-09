Patrons are being reminded of several rules and tips to make Friday and Saturday nights Garth Brooks Stadium Tour shows run smoothly.

Gates will open at the stadium at 5 p.m. ahead of both shows. Alberta-born Brett Kissel will open Friday’s show, and Jesse Labelle will open Saturday. It’s recommended folks arrive early to beat the rush.

If a patron leaves the stadium after entry, they will not be allowed re-entry.

A clear bag policy will be in effect, and one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags will be allowed as well as vinyl of PVC bags and small wallets. Exceptions will be made for medical purposes only.

Concessions will be available at Mosaic Stadium.

Paid parking will be available at Evraz Place, North Railway parking lot and Evraz via Lewvan Drive. Access to paid accessible parking via Lewvan Gate only. Free accessible parking is available on 10th Ave. north of the Lawson.

The free shuttle will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. before the shows, as well as after. Regular transit will give free rides to those who show their concert ticket.

Shuttles will run from the following locations:

Northgate Mall

Southland Mall

Warehouse (6th Ave. and Hamilton, Dewdney and Scarth and Dewdney and Lorne).

Downtown (Sask. Dr. and Hamilton, Hamilton and 11th).

Old Costco parking lot

The following road closures will be in effect:

Elphinstone Street. at Third Avenue. from 3 p.m.

Saskatchewan Drive. from 10:30 p.m.

Lost and found will be at Guest Services located beside gate three.

Smoking is permitted in outdoor designated areas only.