REGINA -- Around one dozen tenants at a government funded housing complex in Regina will be looking for a new place to live, after eviction notices were issued to many residents.

The building located at 1914 Halifax St., originally opened in 2018, was built as an affordable housing complex for people with mental and physical challenges.

Thomas Pizzey thought he finally had a permanent home when he moved out of a Salvation Army Shelter and into the newly constructed government housing project when it opened.

Now he will have to find another place to live.

“Very angry, displeased, caught off guard, why did this happen? What did I do?" said Pizzey.

Three levels of government funding helped pay for $3 million of the $6 million price tag for construction of the 40-unit assisted living apartment building.

Paul Merriman, the Minister of Social Service said the eviction notices were served to allow for replacement of faulty toilets.

"We found out that there were some plumbing issues, there were faulty toilets in 12 of the units and they're asking the resident over the next couple of months if they could relocate temporarily so they could change out these faulty units," said Merriman.

One toilet overflowed recently causing extensive damage to a suite located above the parking garage.

Tenants being evicted have to be out by the end of April, but those who leave before the deadline are being financially penalized for giving insufficient notice. They will be docked benefits off their welfare cheques to cover lost rent.

“That rent cheque money would be deducted from the living allowance that I have which shouldn't be, but that might be the way it has to go,” said Pizzey.

The government said the purpose of the building is not changing, and the suites will be available for rent again once the repairs have been completed.