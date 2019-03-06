

A federal funding announcement at the Evraz steel plant in Regina on Wednesday was overshadowed by events happening in Ottawa.

Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale announced $40 million to upgrade equipment at Evraz plants in Regina and Red Deer.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was slated to make the announcement until the SNC-Lavalin controversy forced him to cancel his trip to Regina.

Goodale said the prime minister is weighing his next steps to deal with the fallout of SNC-Lavalin situation.

“He’s reflecting on those issues very carefully today and has been through this whole difficult period and he will have the opportunity to speak for himself in the next number of hours,” Goodale said.

Goodale reaffirmed his support for the prime minister and said he still has confidence in his leader.