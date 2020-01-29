Evraz Inc. fined $322K for 2018 workplace injury
Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 10:43AM CST
An ambulance is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
REGINA -- Evraz Inc. has been fined $322,000 for a workplace injury in 2018.
The company pleaded guilty to one count under Occupational Health and Safety Regulations on Monday in Regina.
The company was fined $230,000, plus a $92,000 surcharge. One other charge was withdrawn, according to the province.
The incident happened on Feb. 7, 2018 in Regina. The province says a worker was injured after stepping on a turn roll motor.