REGINA -- Evraz Inc. has been fined $322,000 for a workplace injury in 2018.

The company pleaded guilty to one count under Occupational Health and Safety Regulations on Monday in Regina.

The company was fined $230,000, plus a $92,000 surcharge. One other charge was withdrawn, according to the province.

The incident happened on Feb. 7, 2018 in Regina. The province says a worker was injured after stepping on a turn roll motor.