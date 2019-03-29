

CTV Regina





The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has confirmed that the NFL has passed on the chance to hold a pre-season game at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium.

According to a statement released by REAL on Friday, it received verbal and written information stating that the promoter has chosen not to pursue the event in the Regina market.

Earlier in the week, the Roughriders said in a statement that the proposed date for the pre-season NFL game would be Friday, August 23, which would conflict with the Riders regular-season game the following day.

“The Riders, along with the Canadian Football League, identified significant risks that the stadium would not be set to provide an outstanding game experience for fans, Club sponsors and the league’s broadcast partner in the short turnaround time allotted,” the Riders said in an emailed statement.