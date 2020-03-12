REGINA -- As public gatherings across the country are cancelled amid fears of COVID-19, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) say it will continue to closely monitor the situation.

REAL said it is taking precautions to make sure its facilities are clean, and will continue to follow best practices outlined by the health authority.

“We do, however, understand that this is a very dynamic and fluid situation. We will continue to update all of our stakeholders and the public as we receive updates,” Sabeen Ahmad, Manager of Marketing and Communications for REAL said in a press release.

It said until further direction is given, business will continue as usual.