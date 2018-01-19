

CTV Regina





Evraz Place says it will be launching a “scare program” to keep ravens from roosting on Mosaic Stadium.

Evraz will be working with the City of Regina to start the program on Monday.

The company says ravens are protected birds and it will be following best practices to make sure the birds are safe. Residents near the stadium should expect to hear loud noises from the stadium, similar to the sound of fireworks going off.

The program will happen at the following dates and times:

Monday, January 22: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24: 6:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Friday, January 26: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 28: 4:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, January 30: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Evraz says there will be four two-second shots every 15 minutes for 45 minutes, followed by an hour break. Anyone within a five-block radius of Mosaic Stadium should expect to hear a bang similar to fireworks.

Evraz plans to assess the impact of the program on Feb. 2.