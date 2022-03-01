Evraz Place name change not connected to Russian invasion of Ukraine: REAL

Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is planning to announce a new name for Evraz Place.

REAL said an event will be held to announce the property’s new name on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for REAL told CTV News the decision to rename the complex comes after months of work and is not connected to the current situation between Russia and Ukraine.

The company’s largest shareholder with a 28 per cent stake is Roman Abramovich, a Russian who also holds European Union citizenship. He has not been sanctioned although the question was raised in the House of Commons.

“We are looking carefully at the holdings of all Russian oligarchs and Russian companies inside Canada. We’re reviewing them and everything is on the table," Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

European reports state Ukraine has approached Abramovich for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, he claims to have no influence on Russia’s actions and has agreed to do what he can.

Evraz Place will be renamed but the Regina Exhibition Association says the decision was under consideration for months and is not prompted by the crisis in Ukraine. Evraz is an international steelmaker with extensive operations in Russia. The new name will be unveiled Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/dIe0tMIgWW — Wayne Mantyka (@WayneMantykaCTV) March 1, 2022

Regina-Wascana MP Michael Kram, said he looked into what impact any potential sanctions on individual shareholders might have on the steel plant.

“I haven’t come across anything that would affect the day-to-day operations of Evraz Steel," Kram said.

REAL will announce the new name for Evraz Place on Wednesday morning. It will either add another corporate name to the mix or go with something more generic to put an end to the cycle of frequent name changes.

Evraz took over the naming rights to the facility in 2008.