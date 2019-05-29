

CTV Regina





An ex member of the Assiniboia RCMP is facing charges of criminal breach of trust.

The charges stem from a code of conduct investigation that began when the member was still serving.

On December 23, 2015 Corporal Jason St. Pierre led an initiative to raise money for a local charity.

In January 2017, it was found that there were no funds in the charities bank account. A report was filed to police and a review of the account found that over $16,000 had been withdrawn and the account closed.

A code of conduct investigation began into the Corporal, who was suspended with pay. On June 1, 2018 the officer resigned. The code of conduct investigation was terminated as a result of the resignation.

Criminal charges followed on May 27, 2019. St. Pierre will appear in Assiniboia Provincial Court on August 8.