'Excited and nervous': University students returning to Sask. campuses for 'normal' semester

Students at post secondary institutions across Saskatchewan are returning to campus for semesters that will largely resemble pre-pandemic normal.

University of Regina president Jeff Keshen said the school is comfortable with returning to normal and not mandating masks or proof of vaccination.

“About 98 per cent of our students are vaccinated and we have excellent ventilation in our classrooms,” he said.

“We’re going forward with masks being welcomed but not mandatory, that people are making personal choices. You’ll see around campus there will be some people who are wearing masks and some people who choose not to.”

The majority of classes are returning to in-person learning, with the exception of about 20-30 per cent.

“Online has actually provided a lot of opportunities for people to be able to connect from their home community, but in-person of course provides that social dynamic that we want from university,” Keshen said. “I don’t think you get that entirely from behind a computer screen.”

First year students have mixed feelings about heading to university under relatively normal circumstances.

Some are happy to no longer think about protocols.

“I hated the whole COVID thing and how it affected the whole school system. I hated it so much so I’m very happy that everything is going back to normal mostly,” student David Ekpo said.

Others say it’ll take some getting used to.

“I’m excited and nervous because it’s still trying to adjust. Two years just [went by] like that and suddenly it’s back to the way you knew it,” Sheymus Reilly, a first year student, said. “Just when I was starting to get used to it.”

Over the next few semesters, Keshen said the university will look into the possibility of adding more hybrid courses if there’s an appetite for it among students and staff.

“We don’t know what the trajectory is going to be across the province and across the country in terms of how much remote access that students are going to want,” he said.

“They might want to mix and match. They might feel some days it’s more convenient for them to be able to go into an asynchronous class, to tune in when they can and be able to take care of family and work responsibilities but also want the opportunity to be able to come back to campus.”

Students at the University of Saskatchewan will also see a relatively normal campus for the upcoming semester.

Patti McDougall, deputy provost for the University of Saskatchewan, said the school encourages those on campus to mask up and stay up to date with vaccinations, but it is not required at this point.

“We’re on pause and we are ready and we’ve been advising our community to be ready to return to a mask mandate if it’s required,” McDougall said.

“The kind of indicators we are looking for include things like wastewater data and viral load, hospitalizations, emerging variants. We will be collecting positive case reports so we’ll have a sense of what’s going on on our campuses.”

McDougall said the school is looking forward to welcoming most students back to in-person learning.

“We have been gradually been returning to campus since the spring of 2020,” she said.

“It’s been a gradual return with increased activity as we go. It’s absolutely the case that the majority of our classes will be delivered in-person - classes, labs, clinic activity, all of those things.”

The school has always had an online presence and McDougall said that won’t change.

“There’s a small uptick in online delivery,” she said.

“As much as we understand there’s a great desire to return and be in person and the enriched opportunities that exist, we also have learned that we have students who want to access their education through online opportunities.”

The University of Regina also said it would be ready to make changes to protocol if the COVID-19 situation worsens in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic, which operates post secondary institutions in several communities across the province, has also dropped mandates.

“We encourage students and employees to be fully vaccinated and to get their booster shots when eligible,” a spokesperson for Saskatchewan Polytechnic said in an emailed statement to CTV News.

“Personal and family health situations may mean students and employees choose to wear a mask while on campus. We kindly ask our campus communities to respect this choice.”