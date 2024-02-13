'Excited for new motivation': Jermarcus Hardrick reacts to signing in Saskatchewan

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a two-year contract.

“What made me want to come to Saskatchewan [was] just during the negotiation process. I knew I was getting a little older and going to see what my value was, just trying to maximize that,” said Hardrick.

Hardrick was the top offensive lineman on the CFL free agent market.

Last season, Hardrick was the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman, losing to the eventual winner Dejon Allen from the Toronto Argonauts.

The 33-year-old has played with the Blue Bombers since 2016.

“I wasn’t looking for a new challenge but I’m excited for a new challenge, excited for a new motivation. It was a very hard decision, still a little foggy at times, I still feel guilty right now talking to you guys [media] but I know it’s the right thing and I put my wife and kids first,” Hardrick shared.

Before his time in Winnipeg, Hardrick served with the Riders in 2015 – starting in eight games.

“[In] 2015 my wife was pregnant with my second child. So I missed that birth and I was in Sask. I was on practice squad. I had just gotten out of arena football. I was telling my wife ‘Please let me continue to chase this dream,’” Hardrick said.

“I remember we were 0-9 and our first win was Labour Day. I just remember Bob Dyce giving me a chance. I just went out there and had fun. I go back and look at that film, I’ve come a long way.”

The Riders offensive line has been under the microscope the past two seasons.

In 2022, the Riders gave up the most quarterback sacks in the league with 77.

“I’m just going to try and do my job but I’m going to try and use what I know. My knowledge,” he shared. “I’m going to try and be physical that’s one of my things. I’m not perfect, I know we have some good rush ends in this league, I try to make up for it in physicality.”

Last season was a little better, giving up 54 sacks. However, the Green and White still ranked third worst in the league.