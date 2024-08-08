'Exciting but nerve racking': Farmers ready for harvest season amid yield concerns

Saskatchewan farmers are beginning harvest.

"It’s an exciting time of year," said Yorkton-area farmer and Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) Vice President Bill Prybylski. "But it’s also nerve racking."

Crops are continuing to advance due to increased temperatures and lack of moisture during the past week, according to the province.

Saskatchewan’s crop report for July 30 to Aug. 5 outlined that the weather conditions have also led to a declining yield potential for some crops.

“Although any moisture received would be too late for advanced crops, producers indicate moisture would still be beneficial for later seeded crops to help with grain fill along with supporting pasture conditions,” the report read.

Prybylski says the wet, rainy spring couple with a hot, humid summer and a lack of top soil moisture led to rapid crop development.

“June put our crops behind normal,” he added. “But the heat certainly sped maturity.”

“But it’s also hurt things,” Prybylski said.

Rainfall was variable over the week with many regions receiving little to no precipitation. The highest rainfall was reported in Christopher Lake at 42 millimeters followed by the Foam Lake area at 36 millimeters.

“Typically, you would see in a swatch or if [crops] are rained on, [it] starts sprouting,” Prybylski said. “We straight cut all our crop and we’re still having issues with the grain sprouting because of the high humidity.”

Harvest is now two per cent complete across the province – aligning with the five year and ten year averages. The region furthest head is the southwest with four per cent harvest completion.

Producers have focused on getting winter cereals and pulse crops off the field. Provincially 15 per cent of fall rye has been harvested followed by 12 per cent of winter wheat, nine per cent of field peas and eight per cent of lentils.

With the heat and lack of rain, topsoil moisture continued to decline and accounts for most of the crop damage across the province in addition to wind, aphids and grasshoppers.

As canola continues to mature, producers are observing sclerotinia stem rot emerging in some areas.

With the rising concerns of yield and quality, the ministry is reminding producers of the several available supports.

The Saskatchewan Farm Stress Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-667-4442.

Mental health advocate organization DoMoreAg also kick started a campaign this week highlighting producer mental health as harvest continues.”

“Talk it out. There is nothing to be ashamed of,” Board Chair Lauren Martin told CTV Morning Live Tuesday.

DoMoreAg has created an anonymous peer support line to help farmers through a trying time.

“You can talk to folks about what you are experiencing,” Martin said. “And those peers have similar experiences to you. So you can relate to them as well.”

But still, producers are optimistic the weather will cooperate this harvest season.

“Low humidity and mild temperatures. That’s what we’re all hoping for now,” Prybylski said.