'Exciting times': Annual spring camp continues for University of Regina Rams

The University of Regina Rams have returned to the practice field for their annual spring camp. The event marks the first chance for coaches to see new recruits in pads, amongst their peers.

“Spring camp is one of the most exciting times of the year. You get a chance to see the new guys you recruited. It was a long winter, it’s just great to be back out on the field.” Rams head coach Mark McConkey told CTV News.

The players will compete in five practices over the course of the weekend as the coaching staff and veteran players look to set the tone for the upcoming season.

“We’ve got a big hole to fill on defence losing five all-star type guys. Offence is going to have to put up new points and we’ve got some new guys coming in on defence,” McConkey said

“We’re going to be a different looking team but so is every team in the Canada West.”

The Rams will be without star defender Anthony Bennett, who graduated this year.

The all-star is expected to be selected in the first round of Tuesday’s CFL entry draft.

Ryder Varga, Jaxon Ford, Josh White and Tanner Schmekel also leave the Rams program and could begin careers in the CFL.

The Rams coaching staff is excited about the speed and tempo they’ve seen on the field thus far and will look to install systems and the playbook over the coming weeks and months.

The Regina Rams finished last season with a 5-3 record and were second in Canada West.

The team hosted a home playoff game against the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds where their post season aspirations ended with a 14-28 loss.

The University football club opens the 2023 season on September 1st when they host the UBC British Thunderbirds at Mosaic Stadium.