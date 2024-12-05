Executive committee moves forward with motion to apply for federal funding to address homeless encampments

Regina’s Executive Committee unanimously approved a plan Wednesday to apply for federal funding related to addressing homeless encampments.

"The city is required to submit a Community Encampment Response Plan (CERB) which basically outlines what we will spend the money on," City Manager Niki Anderson explained to councillors.

In September, the federal ministry of housing offered provinces funding to address homelessness as part of the “Solving the Housing Crisis” plan.

However, Minister Sean Fraser said in October, Saskatchewan had not responded to negotiate a deal.

Fraser’s office confirmed Thursday the province recently reached out but not until after the deadline had passed.

"We have begun discussions with municipalities in Saskatchewan to get funding to communities as soon as possible,” a statement to CTV News read. “To restart the work being done by going back to the province after our deadline would further delay funding for encampments at a critical time."

"We hope Saskatchewan will also provide funding for addressing encampments in their communities," the statement went on to say.

Sask. Minister of Social Services Terry Jenson said the province did express their interest in joining the program.

“We did respond to the [September] letter prior to the election [being called],” he told reporters Thursday. “The ministry was in touch throughout the campaign and everything was fine.”

“Up until now, I hadn't even heard that wasn't going to be the case,” Jenson added.

City administration says they’ve negotiated a deal worth just over $3.5 million over the next two years.

"This funding is matching dollars," Anderson said. "The federal government has allowed us to recognize funds already invested."

Regina Mayor Chad Bachynski told reporters after Wednesday’s meeting that the grant is vital to addressing the city’s growing housing crisis.

“We’re looking to take advantage of whatever we have in front of us,” he said. “We need to get it on the books and in the right people’s hands so we can support those programs.”

The grant ends in 2026 and the city’s final application must be tied to approved initiatives.

“Therefore, we focused on initiatives that would not require high levels of sustainable funding after 2026,” Anderson said. “But rather, [we] put forward initiatives that either focused on one-time capital improvements or initiatives which require immediate expansion.”

Administration identified renovations to the recently approved permanent shelter at the former Eagle’s Club, expanding the Regina Street Team, addressing encampment enforcement and the potential of adding a second emergency shelter location as their targeted initiatives.

“We were already having conversations for this upcoming budget about, ‘How will this be funded?’ Frankly, this helped put a solution right in front of us when we didn't have one,” Anderson said.

The plan requires approval from City Council on Dec. 11 before being sent to the federal government, who will approve the grant sometime after.