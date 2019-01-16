

CTV Regina





The City of Regina’s executive committee has voted in favour of a recommendation that the city contribute $150,000 to the NHL Heritage Classic in October.

The recommendation will now go to council for approval on Jan. 28.

Administration’s recommendation will include $100,000 in cash and $50,000 in services. The money would come from the general fund reserve.

Mayor Michael Fougere said he supported the idea because he believes the game will sell out and television coverage will showcase city facilities.

Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. CEO Tim Reid added the event is “no risk,” since the NHL will be putting on the event and renting the city’s facilities.

“It’s about as Canadian as it comes,” Reid said, describing what it looks like to see a football stadium full of fans watching hockey in the winter.

Coun. Andrew Stevens said he’s heard from residents wanting to know why the city should be spending money for facilities that already exist. Reid replied the NHL doesn’t have to come to Regina, but this will help build for any possible future relationships.

When asked by Coun. Sharron Bryce if any infrastructure would stay in the Queen City after the event, Reid said the game would be played on a mobile rink provided by the NHL. But, he added the event could lead to a rink in the stadium over the winter months in years to come.

Reid added that the NHL is setting the ticket prices and the cost is expected to be around the same as an average Roughriders’ game, but couldn’t share any more details.