REGINA -- TSN’s Jay and Dan have jokingly called “Experience Regina” the song that defined their decade.

The show’s Twitter account posted an image featuring the viral song from the Tourist Board of Saskatchewan, in the style of a recent Spotify promotion.

The tweet pokes some fun at the “Spotify Wrapped” campaign that has been going viral online, which shows users their top songs and artists of the decade.

People have been sharing their most played songs on social media with the hashtag #SpotifyWrapped.

Jay and Dan helped the Regina-centric song go viral after featuring it on their show several times, when referring to Regina. Jimmy Fallon also famously featured on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.