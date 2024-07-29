REGINA
Regina

    Explosives, gun seized after Regina police catch stolen vehicle

    A total of four people were charged after the driver of a stolen vehicle fled Regina police over the weekend.

    On Saturday, at around 5 a.m., police spotted a vehicle driving in the area of Dewdney Avenue and Cavendish Street that matched the description of a vehicle previously reported stolen.

    While attempting to confirm if the vehicle was in fact stolen – the driver fled the city at a high rate of speed on Winnipeg Street, police explained in a news release.

    Officers managed to find the suspect vehicle on a grid road east of Highway 10 – where it had pulled over with a damaged tire.

    Regina police identified the four people in the vehicle and subsequently arrested them.

    A search of the vehicle revealed a gun, ammunition and explosives, according to the release.

    A 32-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman are jointly charged with possessing explosives, unauthorized possession of a firearm, motor vehicle and a restricted firearm with ammunition as well as possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    The 30-year-old is also charged with failing to comply with a release order and an undertaking as well as dangerous operation of a motorized vehicle.

    The 19-year-old faces a charge of failing to comply with conditions while the 26-year-old faces breach of a conditional sentence order.

