Extreme cold warning covering most of Sask.

Most of Saskatchewan is now under an extreme cold warning as temperatures plummet and dangerous wind chill values are being forecasted.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the extreme cold could last until Monday morning with wind chill values approaching minus 50 in some locations.

“An arctic air mass is forecasted to move into the region on Thursday and persist through the weekend. Although temperatures are expected to slightly moderate during the day, they will once again drop to near or below -30°C in parts of the region on Thursday night and the following nights,” the warning read.

ECCC went on to say that when temperatures are combined with winds ranging from 15 to 25 km/h – wind chill values from -40 to -50 are expected in the coming days.

As of Thursday morning only parts of eastern Saskatchewan were not included in the warning.

Current watches and warnings can be seen here.