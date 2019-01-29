

CTV Regina





Most of the province is currently blanketed in an extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada issued the warning early Tuesday morning. It includes Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton and Prince Albert.

The weather agency says winds could produce dangerously cold wind chill values, making it feel like -40 to -45 C.

Temperatures are expected to moderate slightly on Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada says to watch for symptoms of hypothermia or frostbite during the extreme cold snap. Drivers are also encouraged to keep an emergency kit inside their vehicles.

Regina Public Schools cancelled its wheelchair-accessible bus services on Tuesday morning, but other buses are running normally and schools are open.

Saskatoon Public School buses have all been cancelled in the cold snap, but schools remain open.