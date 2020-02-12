REGINA -- Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the city of Regina and other parts of central and northern Saskatchewan.

The cold warning covers the northern part of the province, along with the eastern portion on the border with Manitoba.

The weather agency says extreme wind chill values could make it feel like -40 to -45 C. Temperatures are supposed to warm up on Wednesday afternoon.

ECCC says to watch for extreme cold symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness and numbness.