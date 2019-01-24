Extreme cold warnings issued as Sask. plunges into deep freeze
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 10:12AM CST
Most of the province is blanketed in an extreme cold warning on Thursday morning.
Environment Canada has issued a warning for northern, central and southeastern Saskatchewan, including Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton and Prince Albert. The weather agency says extreme wind chills made it feel like -40 C overnight.
Environment Canada is warning of the risks of frost bite and hypothermia in the cold.
Temperatures are expected to moderate later on Thursday.