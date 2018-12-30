

CTV Regina





Most of the province of Saskatchewan is blanketed in an extreme cold warning.

The warning covers all major cities, including Regina, Saskatoon, Lloydminster and Moose Jaw.

Environment Canada says the province could see wind chill values of -40 to -45 C in the coming days.

The weather is expected to warm up again on Wednesday, the weather agency says.

The extreme cold and wind chills increase the risk of frost bite and hypothermia.