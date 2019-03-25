

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan residents are now able to choose an undesignated gender marker on their licences, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance.

The “X” marker is available as of Monday, meaning sex is not specified.

SGI says the option is available to anyone of any age.

“SGI is committed to inclusiveness,” said Penny McCune, Chief Operating Officer of the Auto Fund, in a news release. “We recognize that some of our customers wish to refrain from identifying as either female or male or any gender at all on their identification. Customers now have the flexibility to designate their sex on their ID with an F or M, or choose a non-gendered option by indicating X.”

Last May, a court in Regina ordered the government to allow for the removal of gender markers from birth certificates. SGI says offering the X designation on licences follows that ruling.

Alberta, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador already offer the X designation.

“As conceptualizations of gender and sex evolve across Saskatchewan and the world, a move to an unspecified option means that all people — whether they’re transgender, non-binary, or simply people who don’t think their gender needs to be on their IDs — will be able to have identification that most accurately represents who they are,” said Jacq Brasseur, Executive Director of the UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity in Regina. “Saskatchewan is following the great move of other jurisdictions, and we’re excited to see this change.”

SGI says people don’t need any documentation to change to an X designation, and there is no charge for making the change. Customers can visit any authorized licence issuer to make the change.