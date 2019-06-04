

F.W. Johnson was placed into “secure the building” after a vehicle was shot at on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, at around 1:20 pm officers were dispatched to East Dewdney and Cavendish. It was claimed that three men were driving in a vehicle when they noticed they were being followed by a lone man in a car. The man then shot at the vehicle.

The victims fled into the nearby school which was later secured.

Police are searching for a mid 2000s Dodge Neon, or a similar small car. The driver is described as a man in his early 20s, with a full sleeve tattoo and wearing a black banana on his arm.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).