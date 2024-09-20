Face of Nutrien workforce changing after 65 years of potash production in Sask.

Rocanville, Sask. -

Driving into the tunnels of Nutrien's Rocanville mine, the largest potash mine in the world by production volume, feels like driving down a lonely highway in the middle of the night.

"In a day you'd probably put on anywhere between 100 and 150 kilometres just to see your people," said Chris Machniak, a general foreman at the mine.

The silence of the tunnels is broken only by the subtle but noticeable crinkling sound of fresh-cut potash settling into its new position. That quiet is quickly replaced by the roar of machinery as you reach the heart of the operation.

The mine's tunnels span an area the size of Calgary, and the volume of potash being moved is constantly growing.

"The process has changed slightly, lots of automation and different things going into it now, but the basic process is still the same," Machniak said, reflecting on his 22 year career in the mines.

However, like many industries, potash mining faces a challenge - an aging workforce. As demand for fertilizer grows, many experienced miners are retiring.

"Let's say for operations, it's more like, you know, work ethic, wanting to do a good job. That's the big things that we're looking for," said Calvin Petracek, training manager at the Rocanville mine. "We can take inexperienced individuals, train them up to where we need them."

The need also includes the more specialized positions necessary to keep a major potash operation up and running safely.

“As far as engineering groups, like, we'll take any like process engineers, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, structural engineers. We're always looking,” Petracek said.

It means a new generation of miners, often from diverse backgrounds, are stepping into the industry.

It's common for workers to travel over 100 kilometres underground while on shift. (GarethDillistone/CTVNews) "If you're willing to challenge yourself, anyone can do anything," said Gina Tylerbest, general superintendent at the Rocanville mine.

Tylerbest, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, came to Canada as a student interested in petroleum engineering, but mining caught her attention during her studies. She worked in nickel mining for 10 years in Canada’s north before her significant other moved to a community in Manitoba, a short drive away from the Rocanville mine.

"When I came down here to visit I saw three head frames, and I asked what's going on here, and found out that potash had been here the whole time," Tylerbest said.

Now, she's helping run one of Saskatchewan's major mining operations as Nutrien celebrates 65 years since the first kiloton of potash was shipped out of the province in 1959 from the Patience Lake mine near Saskatoon.

Tylerbest told reporters at a tour of the mine Wednesday that she credits her mother and grandmother with her drive for success.

“My grandmother was the first female school principal in the country that I grew up in, and my mom, as a kid took me on business trips,” Tylerbest said. “I knew nothing else but work hard.”

Josh Anderson’s father just retired from the same mine where he’s now worked for nearly 16 years, emphasizing to prospective miners that there’s no shortage of work available.

“Apply for sure and get ready to work, because there's lots of work, we got going on here,” Anderson said. “We are one of the largest mines in the province. We need lots of workers, and it's a pretty good place to work.”

The Rocanville mine first opened in 1970 and is one of six Nutrien-owned potash mines in Saskatchewan. A major expansion of the facility was completed in 2017.

Rocanville is approximately 250 kilometres east of Regina, near Saskatchewan’s eastern border with Manitoba.