Despite a success start last week against the Ottawa Redblacks, Roughriders Head Coach Craig Dickenson thinks quarterback Cody Fajardo could be facing his biggest test yet on Monday against the Argonauts.

“I think it’s going to be harder for him. This will be a challenging game,” Dickenson said. “I think Cody had a really nice game but I think he’s also very aware that this next game is gonna be tougher.”

Regardless of throwing 360 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions during his first game, Fajardo said he knows he’s at the bottom of the depth and has to prove himself.

“I want to continue to prove myself each and every week,” Fajardo said. “I want to show the team and the fans that that’s not just a fluke game, that I can do it each week. When Zach gets back I’m ready to be the backup and help this team win however I can.”

While the 27-year-old is keen to make his debut at Mosaic Stadium, the pressure is higher.

“For me personally, I think home games are more nerve racking than away games. When you're on the road, everyone’s against you and you have your team. Obviously when you're at home you expect to win games,” he said.

