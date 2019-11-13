REGINA -- Roughriders' quarterback Cody Fajardo was throwing the ball again at practice on Wednesday.

Fajardo missed the Riders' final regular-season game with an oblique injury he sustained on October 30th during practice. He hasn’t thrown since the injury.

On Wednesday he was taking reps with the starters, but was going through the motion of throwing to his targets but not releasing the football earlier on in the practice.

He threw a few balls in the four-yard range with about 70 per cent effort during a skeleton scrimmage drill. The team's other quarterbacks, Isaac Harker, Bryan Bennett and Justice Hansen, were practicing one-on-ones with the receivers and throwing deep balls. Fajardo was shadowing those plays.

However, nearing the end of practice, Fajardo tested out his range with Shaq Evans. He started by throwing at short range, but then asked Evans to move back so he could throw farther. He threw about 20 balls around 15 yards.

We’re nearing the end of practice and QB Cody Fajardo is throwing with Shaq Evans. You can see him telling Evans to move back, as he’s trying out his range. Passes are about 10-15 yards. #cfl #riders @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/pyXVwEovPe — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) November 13, 2019

Fajardo said he plans to start in Sunday's Western Final no matter what.

"[It feels] as good as I think it would feel at this point," he said. "Not 100 per cent, but at the end of the day it's adrenaline."

The Riders host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.