Fake SGI rebate text scam circulating in Sask.

SGI is warning Saskatchewan residents about a scam that is circulating via text.

Many people across the province have received a text telling them to click a clink to apply for their SGI rebates.

While $100 rebates are being issued this spring to vehicle owners, SGI said customers do not have to apply for them. All vehicles, excluding trailers and snow mobiles registered as of March 9, 2022 are eligible to receive the rebate.

SGI said it expects to prepare more than 700,000 rebate cheques over the next number of weeks, which customers will receive in the mail.

Accurate information about the rebates can be found here.