Fall sitting with new Sask. Legislative Assembly begins Monday
Published Monday, November 30, 2020 10:16AM CST
REGINA -- The first session with the newly elected Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday, Nov. 30.
On Monday morning a new Speaker of the House will be elected.
Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty will deliver the Throne Speech Monday afternoon.
The province said the assembly has been redesigned to create more space for physical distancing, and plexiglass shields are being installed at desks.
The fall sitting is expected to last two weeks.