REGINA -- The first session with the newly elected Legislative Assembly will begin on Nov. 30.

ON the morning of the first day of the fall sitting, a new Speaker of the House will be elected.

Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty will deliver the Throne Speech that afternoon.

“Our government has received a new mandate from the people of Saskatchewan and I know all MLAs on both sides of the House are looking forward to getting into the Assembly and debating the important issues facing our province,” Premier Scott Moe said.

In a news release the province said the assembly has been redesigned to create more space for physical distancing, and plexiglass shields are being installed at desks.

The fall sitting is expected to last two weeks.