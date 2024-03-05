Familiar curling faces in Sask., Hebert and Dunstone, happy to be back in Regina

There are plenty of Saskatchewan connections competing at the Montana’s Brier, including Ben Hebert and Matt Dunstone.

Hebert, who hails from Regina, is competing in his 16th Brier as lead with Team Alberta-Bottcher.

Hebert said he played in the Brier in 2006 with Team Saskatchewan.

“One of my first or second Briers with Saskatchewan. I was just a youngster, had more hair, little more frosted tips for sure, but I think that was my last time here,” he joked.

Hebert missed the 2018 Brier in Regina due to the Olympic year. Out of his 16 Briers, he has won on four occasions. He is also a two-time world champion in curling, a two-time Olympian, even winning the gold medal with Team Canada in 2010.

He is excited to have the opportunity to come back to not just his home province, but home city to compete.

“It’s probably my favourite place in Canada to play. I don’t know if everyone would say like Regina is their favourite place to curl but, you know, pretty passionate curling fans. It’s nice to come home on the back nine of my career as we’re calling it and get to play in front of family and friends,” Hebert shared.

Despite the fact he does not represent Team Saskatchewan in his home province and has not worn the green jacket for a number of years, the veteran curler is not phased by the situation.

“I will say I like Sasky’s jerseys the best. I do like the colours, I’m still a little envious of the jersey but that’s about it. Outside of that, I’m here to represent my team, Team Bottcher,” Hebert said.

Matt Dunstone was in Regina for the Brier in 2018 when he skipped for Team Saskatchewan in what was his very first appearance in the championship tournament.

Matt Dunstone (Curling Canada/Michael Burns)

“It’s great to back. I mean, this (Regina) was obviously the first Brier (for me) and you know a lot of great memories for me in Regina. Super happy to be back. Little strange not wearing the Sasky green obviously,” Dunstone said.

Dunstone is now in his sixth Brier. He competed for Saskatchewan in 2018, 2020, and 2021, then moved over to a Wild Card team in 2022 and eventually to his home province of Manitoba in 2023. Last year, his team lost in the final to Team Canada.

“Now at this point I’ve played in every Brier game that you can potentially play at this event. Obviously the final last year, so hopefully looking for another final this year,” he shared.

Dunstone also noted those three Briers spent as Saskatchewan’s skip and his time in the province is hitting close to home this week.

“It’s tough because I mean, you see so many familiar faces that I’m used to seeing. Going to the Highland Curling Club yesterday was obviously the place I practiced for four years straight. There’s just a lot of emotions and, I mean, I think that speaks to the people you get to meet and I can speak for the people of Saskatchewan obviously and all of the wonderful people that I’ve met here and friendships and relationships,” he reminisced.