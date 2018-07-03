

Families are raising concerns about increased gun violence in their neighbourhood after a man was shot on Greer Court on Saturday night.

A usually calm scene on the street turned chaotic — with gunshots, blood and screaming around 7:20 p.m. Now, many families are worried for their children’s safety.

Kaila Bogart, who lives on Greer Court, told CTV News she was outside with her daughter when she heard the gunshots. She says she hasn’t let her daughter out of her sight since Saturday evening.

Bogart runs a daycare centre out of her home — and has shut it down due to safety concerns after the shooting. She plans to leave town for a while until she feels safe again.

A family of eight is also feeling the impacts of the shooting. Four-year-old twins Ayesha and Hinda were woken up by the sound of gunshots.

The twin’s mother, who didn’t want to be named, said this isn’t the first time police have been called to the area. She now has no choice but to keep her family indoors.

“I’m very frustrated and agitated by the whole situation,” she told CTV News Tuesday. “This shouldn’t happen. My kids shouldn’t have witnessed that. This is low-income housing, there should be some process put in place so these kinds of people aren’t coming to our neighbourhood.”

Residents are now calling for improved safety measures in the area.

Three men are facing attempted murder charges in the shooting.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Madina Azizi