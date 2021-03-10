REGINA -- The families of the residents of Saskatchewan’s only private long-term care homes are filing a class-action lawsuit regarding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regina lawyer Tony Merchant is attempting to launch a class-action lawsuit on behalf of the residents, families, and others affected by COVID-19 related deaths in Extendicare homes.

A Statement of Claim was filed Wednesday, and raises concerns surrounding deaths, and claims the COVID-19 care was substandard in Extendicare’s long-term care facilities.

The claimm alleges lives would have been saved if the directives before and during COVID-19 had been properly followed. The claim alleges Extendicare knew of issues at each of its locations through audits and Saskatchewan Health Authority facilities reports.

These claims have yet to be proven in court.

CTV News has reached out to Extendicare for a response to these allegations, and will update this story when a response is provided.

Merchant alleged 35 per cent of the 117 individuals who died of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan in special care homes died in Extendicare facilities.

