It’s been more than two weeks since Ruby Barnes, 64, was last seen in the town of Carlyle.

“We’re just trying to stay strong and stay hopeful that’ll she be found okay,” said LeeAnn Chicoine, Barnes’ daughter. “But it gets tougher every day.”

Barnes went missing at around 9:30 a.m. on June 18 at a business on Main Street in Carlyle. When her husband returned home from work, she wasn’t there.

“She had come to town to pay a few bills, so we know she got back home because the receipts were on the island,” Chicoine said.

Chicoine says it’s not like her mother to be away from the house without letting someone know. After around 12 hours, her family made the call to RCMP.

“So we phoned my sister, and we made the decision to phone it in,” Chicoine said.

Since then police say they’ve been actively investigating all possibilities, but haven’t found any updates since Barnes was first reported missing.

“At this point we don’t have any information for me to believe that it’s suspicious in nature,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Devin Pugh.

Barnes is described as Caucasian with grey hair. She’s five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants, a top with a white, abstract design on the front, and was wearing glasses.

Barnes’ vehicle, a white 2013 Ford Escape with the Saskatchewan license plate “969 KPI” is also missing.

“We are very concerned for her safety at this point, and that fact that her vehicle hasn’t been found either is very concerning to us,” Pugh said.

Chicoine describes her mother as a kind person, who would help anyone with anything.

“She’s my best friend,” Chicoine said. “We did everything together.”

Barnes is known to have some health concerns that add to her family member’s worries.

“She suffers from depression and anxiety, so we’re quite concerned for her well-being, we’re just not sure if that has anything to do with it,” Chicoine said.

RCMP says any details on Barnes whereabouts could help them locate her, no matter how small the detail may seem. Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

