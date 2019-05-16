

The family of Jenaya Wapemoose, who has been missing for over a month, is asking the public to help them in their search.

On Saturday, May 18, a search party will gather at 7th Ave. and Albert St., on the piece of land owned by Cowessess First Nation. The search gathering will put up posters and speak with the public.

Anyone who wants to participate can contact Debbie Delorme at 639-205-7084.

The 22-year-old mother hasn’t been seen or heard from since April 7. She is originally from Cowessess First nation, but has always lived in Regina. She was last seen in the 1200 block of Retallack St. and in the 1800 block of Ottawa St.

Her activity on social media stopped and she hasn’t contacted her family since. Wapemoose’s family says that behavior is completely out of the ordinary.